Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 2.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $59,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

