JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

