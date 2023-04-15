JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

