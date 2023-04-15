JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 149,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 61,429 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 42,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

