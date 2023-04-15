Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.01. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

