JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

AMZN stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $158.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -382.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.