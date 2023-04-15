Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives GBX 2,303 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,303 ($28.52).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.68) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,883.50 ($23.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,612 ($19.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,957.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,021.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a GBX 49.31 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 8,545.45%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

