Head to Head Review: Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) vs. Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Nomad Foods 8.49% 11.77% 4.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Nomad Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Nomad Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.33 Nomad Foods $2.94 billion 1.11 $263.19 million $1.50 12.45

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomad Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Steakholder Foods and Nomad Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomad Foods 0 1 3 0 2.75

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 374.90%. Nomad Foods has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.84%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Nomad Foods.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Steakholder Foods on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

