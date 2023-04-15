FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) versus Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Head-To-Head Review

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78% Midwest N/A -2.90% -0.10%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 41.15 -$95.25 million N/A N/A Midwest $30.05 million 1.73 $7.14 million $1.91 7.28

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Midwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Midwest has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FOXO Technologies and Midwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest 0 1 0 0 2.00

Midwest has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midwest has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Midwest beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Midwest

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

