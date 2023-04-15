Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.