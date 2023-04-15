ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) & Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Head to Head Analysis

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECB Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $30.55 million 3.88 $2.72 million N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp $51.88 million 0.89 $7.86 million $3.65 5.80

Quaint Oak Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 8.90% 2.25% 0.32% Quaint Oak Bancorp 15.15% 17.78% 1.12%

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment provides lending, deposit gathering and fee business activities. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans which are sold into the secondary market along with the loans’ servicing rights. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

