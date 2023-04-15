Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in PPG Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.74.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $138.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $141.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.