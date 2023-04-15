Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 48 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $210.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.25. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

See Also

