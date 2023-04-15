Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $61,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $5,326,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 217,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PerkinElmer Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

NYSE:PKI opened at $137.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.98.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

