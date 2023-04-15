Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $86,000 Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Antero Resources Profile

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $23.89 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

