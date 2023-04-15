Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $54,000 Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after buying an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 785,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,611,000 after buying an additional 221,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 768,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after buying an additional 276,664 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 133.80 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,270,875.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,981,315 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

