Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) Receives GBX 598 Average Target Price from Analysts

Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 598 ($7.41).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.95) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.14) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Drive Shack Stock Performance

About Drive Shack

(Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.