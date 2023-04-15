DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBVT. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
