Critical Survey: PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) vs. Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) and Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PepGen and Zymeworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepGen 0 0 5 0 3.00 Zymeworks 0 4 5 0 2.56

PepGen presently has a consensus target price of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 161.06%. Zymeworks has a consensus target price of $12.22, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given PepGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PepGen is more favorable than Zymeworks.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepGen N/A N/A -$69.10 million ($21.92) -0.42 Zymeworks $412.48 million 1.54 $124.34 million $1.77 5.61

This table compares PepGen and Zymeworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zymeworks has higher revenue and earnings than PepGen. PepGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zymeworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PepGen and Zymeworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepGen N/A -51.84% -35.05% Zymeworks 30.15% 49.27% 31.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of PepGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Zymeworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PepGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Zymeworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zymeworks beats PepGen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also developing PGN-EDODM1, an EDO peptide-conjugated PMO for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, as well as EDO therapeutic candidates, such as PGN-EDO53, PGN-EDO45, and PGN-EDO44 for the treatment of DMD. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Zanidatamab’s unique binding properties result in multiple mechanisms of action that may enable it to address unmet need in patient populations with HER2-expressing cancers. The company was founded on September 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

