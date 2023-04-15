Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CRTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of CRTO opened at $31.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,679.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,203,791.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,075,679.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

