Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Conn’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CONN stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

Conn’s Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.