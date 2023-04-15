Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Conn’s Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CONN stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
