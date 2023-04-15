Comerica Bank Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,794,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,506 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AR shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

