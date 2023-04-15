Comerica Bank Sells 8,397 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $90.43.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,195 shares of company stock worth $18,446,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

