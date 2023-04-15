Comerica Bank Sells 50,494 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,494 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

