Comerica Bank Sells 475 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Crocs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $3,339,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Crocs by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,996 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

