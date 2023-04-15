Comerica Bank Sells 358 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Politan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 195.9% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Masimo by 391.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 318,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $34,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $191.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.22 and its 200-day moving average is $155.10. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $196.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

