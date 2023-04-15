Comerica Bank Sells 10,523 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

