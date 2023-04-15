Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,353 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,077,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $8,401,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,563,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.