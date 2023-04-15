Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Range Resources worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $53,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

