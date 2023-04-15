Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $189.00

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Primerica by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Primerica by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Primerica by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

