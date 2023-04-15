Brokerages Set Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Target Price at $230.50

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.50.
GJNSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.
