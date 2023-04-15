Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Holdings Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 328,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,531,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,454,905.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,161 shares of company stock worth $34,312,098. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $68.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

