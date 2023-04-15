Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAR stock opened at $177.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.32. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

