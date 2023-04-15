Analyzing GigaCloud Technology (GCT) & Its Competitors

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GigaCloud Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GigaCloud Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 GigaCloud Technology Competitors 189 1157 3490 49 2.70

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 367.63%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 45.14%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology Competitors -15.07% -49.08% -10.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million N/A 9.27 GigaCloud Technology Competitors $17.46 billion -$174.51 million -13.04

GigaCloud Technology’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GigaCloud Technology. GigaCloud Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats its peers on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

