Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Price Target at $22.29

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
NTST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.03%.
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
