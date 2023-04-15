Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Price Target at $22.29

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

NTST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NTST opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 112.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.03%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

