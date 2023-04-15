Analysts Set DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Target Price at GBX 416

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 416 ($5.15).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.95) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.14) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 41,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.46), for a total value of £148,046.40 ($183,339.20). 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
