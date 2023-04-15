Analysts Set DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Target Price at GBX 416

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 416 ($5.15).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.95) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.14) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 41,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.46), for a total value of £148,046.40 ($183,339.20). 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DS Smith Price Performance

About DS Smith

LON SMDS opened at GBX 321.20 ($3.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 327.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 316.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 238.10 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 369.10 ($4.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,189.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

