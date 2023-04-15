Analysts Set BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Target Price at $10.25

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BRSP opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 30,303.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

