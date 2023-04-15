Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Clarius Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $158.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
