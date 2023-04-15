Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Clarius Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $158.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

