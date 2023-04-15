Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Alphabet stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $131.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.