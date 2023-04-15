Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Close Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,391 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 12.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,967,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,878,000 after purchasing an additional 302,872 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 162,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 36,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $131.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

