2,675 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 72,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.01. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

