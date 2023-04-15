13,800 Shares in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPER opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

