Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.04, but opened at $25.90. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 54,686 shares.

Specifically, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,985,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

