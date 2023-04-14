Traders Buy High Volume of iShares TIPS Bond ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,268 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 95% compared to the typical volume of 5,262 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares TIPS Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average of $107.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $122.35.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

