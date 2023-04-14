The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $218.00 to $167.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group traded as low as $118.49 and last traded at $119.79, with a volume of 301031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.70.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.70.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.