Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 55,906 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 44,082 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $15.41.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.