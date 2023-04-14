Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Nordstrom Call Options (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 28,785 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,518 call options.

Nordstrom Stock Up 3.5 %

JWN stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Argus upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

