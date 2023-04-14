Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,579 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,074 call options.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $66.30 on Friday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

