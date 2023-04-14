Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 28,655 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average daily volume of 15,323 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 203,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

