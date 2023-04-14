Stiles Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 198,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Systrade AG purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $12,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $115.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

